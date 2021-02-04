Theresa E. (Gutermuth) "Terri" Endl

October 16, 1955 - February 4, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Theresa "Terri" Ellen (Gutermuth) Endl, 65, of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Lilac Springs Assisted Living Community, under the care of hospice.
Terri was born on October 16, 1955 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Daniel and Carol (Hallman) Belleau.
She was a 1973 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. She had been employed as a nursing assistant. She enjoyed reading, watching scary movies, completing crossword puzzles, and drinking sweet tea. She loved animals and spending time with her grandchildren.
Terri is survived by her mother, Carol Erdmann; children, Christopher (Tina) Fritzsche, Michelle Smith, and Mark (Renee) Bardenwerper; grandchildren, Joshua Fritzsche, Samantha (Trey) Schinkowsky, Ryder Smith, Jacob Smith, Emily Bardenwerper, Caleb Bardenwerper, and Alaina Bardenwerper; great-grandchildren, Liam Fritzsche and Aubrey Schinkowsky; siblings, Joanne Larson, Cathy Gutermuth, Cheryl Gutermuth Barnett, and Kurt Gutermuth; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Belleau, her second father Harry Gutermuth, and her sister, Roberta Schoenecke.
A private family service will be held. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
