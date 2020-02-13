Therese Lucille (Lyons) Punzel passed into eternal grace on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center, surrounded by her family.
She spent her childhood in Clyman and graduated from Juneau High School.
Tess married the love of her life, LaVerne Punzel, on July 16, 1949. They made their home in Fort Atkinson where they raised their twins, Jim and Kate.
Tess made many lasting friends working at Bettersox Knitting Mill, DeWitt Foods, The little Tea Room, Fireside Dinner Theatre and the voting polls.
She loved watching her grandkids play sports. She was a very kind and loving person.
Tess was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Fort Atkinson community. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Katie (John DeFries) Punzel and Jim (Deb) Punzel of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Joe (Christine) Punzel of McFarland, Tim Punzel, Mike (Jen) Punzel, Chris (Missy) Punzel and Mandy (Jacob) Kemler of Fort Atkinson; Linde Punzel (the mother of Tim, Mike, Chris and Mandy); 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Roy from New Hampshire and Rosie Witczak from Athelstane; and many nieces and nephews.
Tess was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne Punzel; her parents and stepfather, Wesley Parpart; her sister, Julia Pagel; and brothers, Pat, Cliff and Jerome Lyons.
The family would like to thank the staff of Alden Estates and Rainbow Hospice for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rainbow Hospice Care in Jefferson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A lunch will follow at the church.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
