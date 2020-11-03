March 25, 1925 - November 2, 2020
Jefferson, WI - THIRZA ALMA STROBUSH age 95 of Jefferson died peacefully at her home on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Thirza was born on March 25, 1925 in Ravenswood, West Virginia to Frederick and Audra (Lathey) Cadle . She graduated from Racine High School in Racine, Ohio and worked for Dr. C.G. Maloney in the 1950's. She moved with his family to open a practice in Jefferson. There, Thirza met her future husband, George Strobush, when he stopped at the office looking for his mother who worked there. They were married on April 12, 1958. George preceded her in death on July 3, 1985.
After leaving the doctor's office, she worked as a CNA at Countryside Home for over 20 years. Thirza enjoyed reading, traveling and taking care of chickens at her home. She had a great love of pets, and leaves behind her fur baby, Kennedy.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Strobush of Jefferson, sister Betty Martsch of Payette, ID and nephews Richard (Paula) Cadle of Arlington, TX and William (Sue) Martsch of Payette, ID, and four great-nephews.
She is preceded by her parents, husband, brothers Avarill, Harry, Harold and Oliver, and fur babies Buttons, Princess and Madison.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson. Visitation with be from 1:00 PM until the service.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for allowing Mom to stay in her home during her final journey. Memorials may be made to Quiet Hour Ministries, PO Box 3000, Redlands, CA, 92373-9946.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave condolence or light a candle in her memory.
