PALMYRA — Thomas A. Wheeler, 84, of Palmyra, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc.
Thomas was born on July 29, 1935, the son of Gerald and Joan (Hall) Wheeler.
Tom was a longtime, faithful parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra. He also was heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus.
Tom was a kind man. He lived his faith for all to see. He had a passion for helping those in need.
Tom ran his own printing business for the majority of his working career.
For leisure, Tom enjoyed a good meal at the Main Street Family Restaurant in Palmyra. He was a regular there for many years.
Tom was a good son, brother and friend. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his brother, Dennis (Luisa) Wheeler; his cousin, Jeffrey Hall; his nephew, Andrew Wheeler; his nieces, Casandra Wheeler and Jennifer Wheeler; and seven grandnieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra. Father Mariadas Bekala will officiate the mass.
Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra. Visitation also be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of mass.
Thomas will be laid to rest immediately following the mass in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra.
To place an online condolence, please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.