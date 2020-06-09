Thomas Charles Lueder, born in Fort Atkinson to Richard "Moose" and Doris Lueder on March 20, 1958, passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Carole (Russo) of Chicago, Ill.
Tom leaves behind two sons, Michael (Jennifer) and family of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Anthony (Heather) and family of Virginia, Minn.; and his sister, Karey Lueder of Crystal Lake, Ill.
Tom and Carole were married in 1983 when they began their lives together in Fort Atkinson. They had two beautiful boys, Michael and Anthony.
Tom worked as an engineer for Hartel Industries after getting his degree at Madison Area Technical College, then used his skills at Yoplait of Southern California and Klondike in Florida. He departed Florida to "set sail" on a career working with boats at a marina in Duluth, Minn., where finally he realized his dream of working on the water.
Tom had a love of cooking, his former mother-in-law's spaghetti sauce, animals, boating, and travel and leisure. But, most of all, he loved his two boys, Mike and Tony.
Rest well, brother — You've done good! You raised two wonderful boys and have five beautiful grandchildren. If I had my way, I'd have set you adrift on "The Flying Dutchman," right after I pulled the "Bilge Plug!" (this from the man that wanted to bury Moose in his TV van). You will be missed, but never forgotten.
