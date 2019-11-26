JEFFERSON — Thomas E. Reinsbach, 64, of Jefferson, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Please join the family for food and drinks at a Celebration of Tom’s Life, which will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd., Jefferson.
Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care, 147 W. Rockwell St., Jefferson, WI 53549.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
