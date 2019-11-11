JEFFERSON — Thomas E. Reinsbach, 64, of Jefferson, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, Wis.
Tom was born on April 15, 1955, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., son of Jacob and Loretta (Hohmann) Reinsbach. He graduated from Cuba City High School in 1973.
Thomas married Judith (Zastrow) Schieber at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson on Aug. 14, 1993.
Tom worked for 25 years at McCain Foods in Fort Atkinson.
Tom was a man who was willing to help anyone in need. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing cards, snowmobiling and four wheeling. But most of all, he loved spending time at his cabin with his friends and family, especially with his great granddaughter, Addy.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, Judi; children, Deb (Ron) Klement and Jamie (Jenn) Schieber, both of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Nate, Josh and Kole Klement, Aly (Cayle Rueth) Schieber and Ty Schieber; great-granddaughter, Addy Schieber; sisters, Lynn (Roger) Seaborn and Dana Kieler; uncle, Bill Hohmann; and best friend, Randy (Nanc) Timmerman. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Reinsbach, and sister, Sandra French.
Please join the family for food and drinks at a celebration of Tom’s life, which will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd., Jefferson, WI, 53549.
Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care, 147 W. Rockwell St., Jefferson, WI 53549.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.