Thomas Ellingson

February 13, 1935 - November 24, 2022

Kennan, WI - Thomas Duane (Tom) Ellingson, 87, of Kennan, formerly of Sullivan, passed away under the care of Hope Hospice & Palliative Care after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his home in Kennan surrounded by his family. He was born to Marvin and Dorothy (Clemans) Ellingson on February 13, 1935, in Waukesha County, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Ellingson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.