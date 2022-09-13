Thomas James Sprengel
July 18, 1941 - July 29, 2022

Sun City, AZ - Thomas James Sprengel, 81, was born in Fort Atkinson, WI on July 18, 1941, and died on July 29, 2022, at his residence in Sun City, AZ, from cancer. His parents, Stanley and Adeline Sprengel, preceded him in death.

