Sun City, AZ - Thomas James Sprengel, 81, was born in Fort Atkinson, WI on July 18, 1941, and died on July 29, 2022, at his residence in Sun City, AZ, from cancer. His parents, Stanley and Adeline Sprengel, preceded him in death.
He was married 59 years to Joyce Wagi Sprengel and had two sons, Ronald and Richard Sprengel. He is also survived by 3 brothers-in-law that he regarded as his own brothers, John (Shirley) Wagi, Jim (Denise) Wagi, and Joe (Betty) Wagi. Tom never had any grandchildren of his own, but he always called Teddy, a Maltese dog that he babysat occasionally, his grandson.
Tom attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and Fort Atkinson High School. After marriage Tom pursued his life's dream from the time he was in first grade to become a truck driver. He received several safe driving awards during his 40 years and 3 million miles for Moore Foods in Fort Atkinson, WI and Freeport Logistics in Phoenix, AZ.
Tom loved to hunt, shoot trap, golf, attend NASCAR races, camp, and ride his Goldwing when he wasn't trucking. He was an usher at St. Clements Catholic Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 25 years. As an Elks member for 22 years, he volunteered as an Elks Helper.
Tom was always a generous man and believed in donating his time to his parish and many other organizations that were in need. His belief was that God gave him a very Blessed life and he made sure to pay it forward. He was a very gentle, kind, and loving man to his family and friends. He will be sadly missed.
An inurnment will be held at Saint Joseph's Parish Cemetery, block 12, row 2, graves 9 &10 at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
