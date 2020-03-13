Thomas John Rossmiller, 62, died unexpectedly at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill., on Friday, March 6, 2020, following a fall in his home.
He was born Jan. 18, 1958, in Fort Atkinson, the son of James and Rita Rossmiller.
A complete obituary will appear at a later date.
Funeral arrangements will take place at a later date.
