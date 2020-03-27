LINDENHURST, Ill. — Thomas John Rossmiller, 62, of Lindenhurst, Ill., passed away peacefully with his sisters by his side at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville on Friday, March 6, 2020, following a fall in his home.
Tom was born on Jan. 18, 1958, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., the son of James and Rita (Shroble) Rossmiller.
He was a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and earned a degree in electrical engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
His career as an expert in manufacturing automation took him to many places throughout Europe, North and South America. Most recently he was employed by Rexroth Indramat and J.I. Case Co.
Tom is survived by his father, Jim Rossmiller; his brother, Jim (Amy) Rossmiller; his sisters, Janice Berg, Mary Emrick and Kathy (Bob) Cheek.
Tom had a special love for his nieces and nephews, Lisa, Kate, Matt, Kara, Luke, Joe, Andy, Laura, Michael, Sarah and Robert. Tom especially loved the little ones.
His dear mother, Rita, predeceased him.
Tom was a complicated, compassionate guy. He had an uncanny sense of humor with an unforgettable laugh, an intuitive sense of people and a strong belief in his faith.
A private family celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date.
