November 8, 1933 - October 27, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Thomas Lee Hunn, 86, of Fort Atkinson passed away surrounded by his family on October 27th, 2020.
Thomas was born on November 8th, 1933 to Newt and Willie (Burns) Hunn in Russellville, Arkansas. He spent much of his early life in Arkansas, eventually graduating from Paris High School. He also spent some time in Texas before moving up to Wisconsin and attending Janesville Vocational School. While in Wisconsin he met the love of his life, Patricia Jane Brummond, and they were married on December 20, 1958 in Fort Atkinson.
He served his country honorably in the United States Army, 7th Infantry Regiment during the Korean War. For his service he was awarded the Korean service medal with two bronze campaign stars, a parachute badge, and the Purple Heart. He was also privileged to travel to Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight. Thomas was fearless and proud to serve his country, traits that were admired by those who knew him.
Thomas was a life member of the VFW, American Legion, and DAV. He enjoyed poker, pool league, and several other card games. Travelling around the United States and the Caribbean was one of Thomas and Pat's biggest passions; and he loved to swim and scuba dive in the sea. He had a lust for living and an appetite for adventure that will be remembered for generations.
Thomas is survived by his wife Patricia; his two sisters Helen Rhoda of Russellville, Arkansas, and Margrette Reynolds of Chico, Texas; his two children Thomas (Kim) Hunn II and Tim (Kathy) Hunn of Fort Atkinson; eight grandchildren Shilo Habeck, Austin Hunn, Antonia Bentzler, Kody Habeck, Cada Hunn, Hannah Kuehne, Emily Hunn, and Tala Hunn; four great-grandchildren Ava Evans, Maizy Vierck, Hayden Kuehne, and Vance Hunn; and his special friends Wayne Tyler and Vanie Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Hunn, and his brothers-in-law Bill Harris, Ralph Hacht, and Herman Rhoda.
A public visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, October 31st at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Rainbow Hospice and Visiting Angels.
Memorials in Thomas's name may be made to Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson County.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
