Thomas Michael "Tom" Wollet

July 24, 2022

Jefferson, WI - On Sunday, July 24, 2022 Thomas Michael Wollet, of Jefferson, loving father and grandfather passed away, at the age of 66, from a rare neurodegenerative disorder; Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. In his death, as in his life, he truly was 'one in a million.'

