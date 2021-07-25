September 27, 1948 - July 23, 2021
Jefferson, WI - THOMAS R. KITSEMBEL, age 72 of Jefferson passed away peacefully on Friday July 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 27, 1948, in Stoughton, WI to Ervin and Margaret (Malter) Kitsembel. Tom graduated from Jefferson High School. He married Patricia Donnelly on July 13, 1968, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown. Tom was employed at APV Crepaco in Lake Mills for 40 years. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Jefferson. Tom enjoyed doing all types of handy work, especially woodworking and caring for his lawn. He took great pride in sharing his skills with his sons and grandchildren. Tom loved to help family and friends and would come ready to work with his cooler of diet coke in hand and cigars in his pocket. He liked to play cards and loved to attend all his kids'/grandkids' sporting events as their biggest fan.
He is survived by his family, wife Patricia Kitsembel of Jefferson, sons Robert (Debra) Kitsembel of Jefferson, Darrell (Sarah) Kitsembel of Lake Mills. 6 Grandchildren Jeremy (Kasey) Pooler, Shawn Griep, Brett (Kasi Samson) Kitsembel, Andrew Kitsembel, Katelyn Kitsembel, Emma Kitsembel. 1 great granddaughter Rosalie Kitsembel. Siblings Marge Mundt of Ripon, John Kitsembel of Stevens Point, Charlotte Schomisch of Yuma, AZ, sister-in-law Mary Kitsembel of Niagara, WI. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father in-law Gail & LaVine Donnelly, siblings Edward Kitsembel, Mary Jean Endl. Brother-in-law Jerry Mundt, sister-in-law Sharon Kitsembel.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday July 30, 2021, at the Schneider-Michaelis funeral home in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
