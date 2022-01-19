Thomas Ridgeman

Sullivan, WI - THOMAS F. RIDGEMAN SR., age 80 of Sullivan passed away January 18, 2022, at the Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 24, 1941, in Eagle to Walter and Anna (Piotrykowski) Ridgeman. Tom was employed at Wisconsin Centrifugal in Waukesha for 38+ years. He married Lorraine R. Liesenfelder on June 2, 1962, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc, she preceded him in death on August 14, 2017. He loved spending time with his family, taking family trips to play Bingo, hunting, playing card games and going to church. He also enjoyed bowling, softball, and going hunting and spending time outdoors.
He will be deeply missed by his family, children Thomas (Julie) Ridgeman Jr. of Jefferson, John Ridgeman of Sullivan, Joan (David) Culbert of Sullivan, Anna (Glenn) Feit of Helenville, Mark (Sheri) Ridgeman of Jefferson. Siblings, Irene Ridgeman of Waukesha, Walter (Gayle) Ridgeman of Eagle, Gertrude Fredenburg of Eagle. Five grandchildren, Lisa (Josh) Vincent, Chad Ridgeman, David Culbert, Sasha Ridgeman, Kayla (Brad) Stefanski. Eight great grandchildren, Jayden Ridgeman, Lily Schmidt, Jacksyn Ridgeman, Cooper Stefanski, Bentley Chappa, Faith Vincent, Crew Stefanski, Callan Stefanski.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lorraine Ridgeman, brothers Stanley Ridgeman, Kenneth Ridgeman, and sister Elizabeth Heine.
Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday January 24, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating burial will take place at a later date in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.