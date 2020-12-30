January 12, 1952 - December 25, 2020
Milwaukee, WI - Thomas W. Letcher, Jr passed away December 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born January 12, 1952 in Minneapolis to Thomas and Patricia Letcher, the second child of what eventually became seven. The family moved to Fort Atkinson in 1957. Tom graduated from Fort High in 1970. Isn't it fun to think about life in the 50s and 60s as a child in the Barrie Park neighborhood? Davy Crockett hat, Yankee Pinstripe jersey, "Christmas Story" stuff. He was lucky to have been there, and we are lucky to have had him.
He luckily met his true soulmate in High School. Her name was Candace Langholff. She lived on Converse Street, and they married in 1982. He was enormously blessed to have her his entire life, and he knew it. They both did!
Tom was an avid golfer and played often until late in life. His liberal interpretation for a "gimme" was always reinforced with his inevitable request to "kick that out of there". The "tough lie" was generously rewarded with a bump to the fairway.
His appetite for Pizza Villa as a young adult was epic. His request for delivery service was a source of great household amusement. He lived one block away. He switched to "pickup" when he found younger siblings eager to please "the man" and haul the freight. It was a never-ending negotiation for the reward.
He was a Yankee fan from day one, and all sports... He loved cribbage, gin rummy, and all things competitive. Stubbornness was part of him.
Candace and he visited Jamaica many times. Negril. It was their favorite place. His fondness for the bronze look was legendary, and Candace was right there with him.
His "fur daughter" dog Magnolia Rose (Maggie) was a source of solace and friendship the past six years. They appropriately shared January birthdays. A dog upon the loss of a loved one is special. Their instincts are uncanny. She will miss him dearly.
Tom loved to hear how life unfolded for his 17 nieces and nephews. He worried about them, appreciated their challenges, and reveled in their successes. Especially, the local Fischers: Megan, Patrick, Sarah, Jessica, and "Rosie" were always there for him. He loved talking sports with Nicky Langholff, and their attendance to Bucks games were treasured memories.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, grand-parents, and dear friend Pat Maynard.
He is survived by his wife Candace, loving and grateful siblings Kathleen (Keith) Kale, Minneapolis; Dan (Cathy) Letcher, Chicago; Anne (Doug) Greif, Neenah; Jamie (Nancy) Letcher, Madison; Lisa (Jerry) Boehm, Tempe, AZ; Laura (Todd) Fischer, Milwaukee; Maternal Aunt Dorothy Deppen, Wheeling, Il; and the "horde" of wonderful nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. There will be an appropriately raucous celebration of life befitting "Dallas" in summer 2021. Stay tuned!
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Wisconsin Humane Society of Milwaukee, www.wihumane.org
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
