Thomas W. Lohman, 69, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 18, 1950, in Milwaukee, to Alvin and Grace (Hessen) Lohman Jr.
On Dec. 1, 1973, he was united in marriage to Sheila Badeau.
Thomas worked as a truck driver, material handler and drove taxicab in Jefferson for many years.
He was a member of the Latter-Day Saints of Lake Mills.
Tom enjoyed camping, fishing, building model cars and motorcycling, and he loved being a grandpa. He also played Santa Claus for the VFW in Jefferson, Head Start of Hebron, and many friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; mother, Grace Lohman of Waukesha; four children, Pamela Weiler, Keith Lohman, Todd (Hope) Lohman and Kimberly (Brandon Kienbaum) Lohman, all of Fort Atkinson; five grandchildren, Anna Weiler, Lorenzo Lohman, Paityn Parker, Lucas Kienbaum and Harper Kienbaum.
He further is survived by three brothers, Wayne (Lori) Lohman of Palmyra, James (Theresa “TC”) Lohman of Jefferson and Mark (Shelly) Lohman of Waukesha; sister-in-law, Sharon (Tom) Workman; brother-in-law, Brian (Sarah) Badeau; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; son-in-law, Jonathan Weiler; and brother, David Lohman.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday June 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
