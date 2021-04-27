March 28, 1950 - April 23, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Timm V.G. Yackels, 71, Fort Atkinson, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare on April 23, 2021
Timm was born on March 28, 1950 in Fort Atkinson, WI to Donald and Nathalie (Kaufman) Yackels. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School.
He owned and operated Yackels' Construction. Timm had a love for blues music and he enjoyed getting coffee with friends.
He is survived by his son, Zeke (Taylor) Yackels of Janesville; sister, Claudia Church of Fort Atkinson; brother, Todd (Tammy) Yackels of West Bend. He is also survived by his nieces; Candy (Kerry) Wild of Texas, and Kayleigh (Joe) Gospodarek of Weston; nephews, Christopher (Dawn) Church of Fort Atkinson, Connor Yackels of Florida, his granddaughters; Trista Yackels of Fort Atkinson, Trinity Yackels of Fort Atkinson, and his grandson Jude Yackels of Janesville. He was preceded in death by his parents, his nephew; Corey Church, and brother-in-law, Courtney Church.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
