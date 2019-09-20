Timothy C. Kraus, 49, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Tim was born on Jan. 16, 1970, in Fort Atkinson, son of the late Lyle and Shirley (Altreuter) Kraus.
He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1988.
Tim had been employed by Schiller Grounds Care for 30 years.
He enjoyed fishing, racing and helping Brian Telfer on the farm.
Tim is survived by his brother, Gregory (Nancy) Kraus of Fort Atkinson; their dog and his little buddy, Willow; extended family and many friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.
