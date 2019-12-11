Timothy C. Smith, 70, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019, at Jefferson Memory Care.
He was born on July 3, 1949, in Fort Atkinson, son of the late James H. and June (Seavert) Smith.
He was a 1968 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School.
Tim served in the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam War, from April 1970 to November 1971.
Tim married Donna (Lonsdale) Kopps on Aug. 14, 1987.
He was an over-the-road semi driver for many years, hauling cars and trucks for General Motors until July 1998. He loved riding his motorcycle throughout the country and attending motorcycle rallies.
Tim was a member of the Paul Frank Florine Post 166 of the American Legion in Fort Atkinson, and the Wisconsin BMW Motorcycle Club.
Tim is survived by and will be sadly missed by his wife, Donna; two dogs, Zoey and Lexi; stepson, Kevin (Heidi) Kopps of Waukesha; step grandchildren, Nolan and Brynn Kopps; brother, Jerry (Karen) Smith of La Feria, Texas; half-sisters, Nancy (Jim) Ross of Fort Atkinson and Pat Barber of Syracuse, N.Y.; and other family and friends.
He also was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Smith; and nephew, Jason Smith.
Following Tim’s wishes, there will be no service.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St. in Fort Atkinson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rainbow Hospice Care in Jefferson or to Alzheimer’s Association.
