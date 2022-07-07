Marshall, WI - Timothy G. Schroedl, Marshall WI, passed away after a short battle with cancer on July 6, 2022. He was born January 29, 1956 to Eugene and Lorraine (Parlow) Schroedl.
Tim grew up in Jefferson and Cambridge. After high school, Tim enlisted in the Navy and served in Vietnam. When his service was complete he worked in different industries in southern Wisconsin.
Tim married Nancy Gmeinder on May 25, 1991. Together they built a beautiful life surrounded by family, loved ones, and treasured pets.
Tim was a gifted wood worker and crafted beautiful pieces ranging from furniture to intricate puzzles. He enjoyed playing league pool, fishing in his boat, and racing lawnmowers with his neighbor.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jay. He is survived by his wife; a son, Joshua Schroedl; a grandson, Memphis; sister Pamela Gerard; brothers Bradley (Sue), Jerry, Terry, and Ted; his faithful dog, Tanner; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Holy Family Parish- Marshall Campus with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Marshall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite animal shelter or Agrace Hospice.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
