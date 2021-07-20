February 14, 1968 - July 17, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - It is with a very sad and heavy heart that we announce the passing of our son, Timothy J. Soellner, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at University Hospital in Madison from an ATV accident. For a very long week, we prayed for a good outcome, but his injuries were too much for Tim to overcome. We are so proud to say he is an organ donor and we know of at least three others that will live on with the help of Tim.
Tim was born in Fort Atkinson, Wis., on Feb. 14, 1968. He graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1986 and received his barbering degree in 1987. Tim would later attend UW-Platteville for business and owned and operated "Low Fare Mudjacking and House Washing". Tim met the love of his life, Tara Troemel and told his mom, "This one is a keeper".
Tim is survived by his parents, Pamela (Ron) Huber of Janesville and Jimmy H. Soellner of Nevada; the love of his life, Tara Troemel; a sister, Stacie (Ryan) Lawrenz; three nieces; two nephews; two step brothers, Robert and Phillip Huber; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a loving aunt.
Private services will be held at a later date.
We have had the privilege of loving this amazing man for 53 interesting years. May God welcome you and bless you...Love MOM and families!
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.