CAMBRIDGE — Timothy Joseph Walton, 66, of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.
Tim was born on Aug. 23, 1953, in Black River Falls, to Harold and Hazel (Wade) Walton.
He graduated from Gale Ettrick High School in Galesville.
On Aug. 5, 1972, he married Debra Cory in Galesville.
Tim owned and operated Mounds Pet Food Warehouse Stores in the Madison-Janesville area.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and four-wheeling.
Tim was a charter member of the Cambridge Lions Club. He also was a longtime member of the Cambridge Fire Department and EMS, and St. Pius X Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debra of Cambridge; children, Tanya (Brian) Droessler of Blue Mounds and Mike (Sara) Walton of Cambridge; grandchildren, David, Jacob, Grace, Hannah, Olivia and Faith Droessler, and Elliannah Walton; siblings, Harold (Barb) Walton of Washington State, Betty (Dominic) Modica of Black River Falls, Larraine (Gordy) Kleba of Waunakee and Howard Walton of LaCrosse.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Ruth; and brother, Michael Walton.
Tim’s friends and family may come and share their memories and condolences on Friday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 701 W. Water St., Cambridge.
A private Mass will be held following the visitation at 7 p.m.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to the Dane County Humane Society or to Agrace Hospice.
