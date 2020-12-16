December 25, 1949 - December 5, 2020
Destin, FL - Timothy Kevin Tully died unexpectedly in Destin, Florida on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at the age of 70 years young from a pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest.
Tim is survived by his loving wife and best friend Patricia (Lange); daughters Jaimy, Cassy (Nick Charles), Taylor (Haile Urquhart); sisters Mary Holman (Bob), Terry Kennedy (Bernie), Barb Cregar, and brothers Toby (Patricia) and Tom (Denise). He is preceded in death by his father Donald and mother Ruth (McGivern), infant brother Joseph, brother-in-law Jim Cregar, and mother-in-law Dolores (Banaszak) Lange, and goddaughter/niece Katie Ball.
Tim was born on December 25, 1949, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Donald and Ruth (McGivern) Tully and grew up in Jefferson, Wisconsin. Tim graduated from Jefferson High School In 1968, the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Political Science, and in 1975 from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a Master of Science, Urban Affairs. Tim also served in the US Navy and was assigned to the Naval Air Station Pensacola Base as an officer candidate in Pensacola, Florida.
Tim met Pat in 1970 and had their first date on Valentine's Day. They married in 1973 and had a loving 47-year marriage. Pat remembers Tim as her buddy, her best friend, and her forever love. They loved each other from the moment they met and were looking forward to so much in the years to come. They enjoyed morning coffee on their rocking chairs, fishing, grilling, and dancing under the stars.
Tim and Pat raised three daughters, whom they fondly refer to as "The Three Sisters," and Tim set about teaching them to leave everything better than they found it. His girls remember their dad as supportive, loving, devoted and kind who instilled in them that they could do anything they set their mind to and to always "follow through". He was so proud of everything that his girls did. He most recently enjoyed the added happiness brought to the family by his sons-in-law Haile and Nick. And then the added bonus of his "grand-pups".
After moving to New Berlin, Wisconsin in 1974; Tim began working for the City of New Berlin in the Parks and Recreation Department. Tim proudly served two terms as the Mayor from 1985 - 1993. Following his public service, Tim established Personnel Dynamics, a leadership management development and training company, in 1994. Upon retirement, Tim and Pat moved to Destin, Florida, in 2013, where they enjoyed their beach house, the beautiful sugar-sand beaches and the company of great friends. Tim was serving his community as the Destin Pointe Home Owners' Association President at the time of his passing.
Tim was known for always having a twinkle in his bright blue Irish eyes and how he could captivate a room. Tim was a life-long athlete who played tennis, college basketball, and enjoyed running many marathons. Tim was an avid reader of presidential biographies and a fan of space exploration and discoveries, and most recently SpaceX. He dedicated his life to improving the world around him and aspired to "make a difference".
Tim was an active member of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Destin, Florida and often could be found volunteering as a member of the Church's landscape committee.
In Tim's honor to continue his dream of ensuring that he has left the world better than he found it, a memorial fund has been established. For those that wish to donate in his honor, the family welcomes your contribution. Please visit the Timothy K. Tully Memorial Fund on Go Fund Me:
Memorial/Celebration of Life arrangements have yet to be determined due to the pandemic. Details will be shared as finalized.
To share memories and express condolences please visit www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com
"And that we are together...squeeze."
