Stanley, ND - Timothy Staude, 53, of Stanley, North Dakota passed away at his home on Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Timothy Dwain Staude was born to Dwain and Marilyn Staude on March 31, 1968 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconson. He attended grade school and high school in Fort Atkinson, and after graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy.
Tim served his country proudly as a sailor. He was deployed for four years and fought in the Persian Gulf War. After his time in the service Tim started driving truck as a cross country driver. This job kept him busy and always brought him to new places. He successfully drove through 48 states behind the wheel of his semi. When he wasn't working you could find him outside, or enjoying his favorite passion of riding one of his many motorcycles. He was a great friend to all and will be missed by many.
Tim is survived by his mother, Marilyn Staude; brothers, Robert (Tanya) Staude and Michael (Solange) Staude; great friends, Robin Enget and Rob Badgley; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Tim is preceded in death by his father, Dwain Staude; grandparents, Kathryn and Ted Ballman and Ervin and Adela Staude; aunt, Karen Schuett; uncles, Bill Winkelman and David Schuett; cousins, Mark and Lucas Ballman.
Timothy's Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February, 3, 2022 at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND. Pastor Rebecca Manglesdorf will officiate. Tim will be laid to rest in the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery in Mandan, North Dakota.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Tim's service directly on his obituary page on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley have been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
