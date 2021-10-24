Timothy "Timmy" Rude

Fort Atkinson, WI - Timothy Donald "Timmy" Rude passed into eternal life on Sunday, October 17th, 2021 peacefully in his sleep. Timmy was born on December 12th, 1967 in Fort Atkinson to Donald Rude and Sandra Lee Will. He spent much of his early life in Janesville and attended Janesville Craig School. He had a passion for playing guitar and writing his own music. He enjoyed watching all sports and going fishing; he also loved taking rides by the river and going out to eat. He especially liked spending time with family. He held various jobs later in life. Tim was one of the men that always liked to show the sun and the moon! Timmy is survived by his parents, Donald and Janene Rude and Sandra Will; his sister, Lisa Kay Garvey; half-sisters, Bethany (Marcus) Dehnert, Lyndsay (Pat) Scheibel, and Ashley (Ryan) Ford; and step-sister Billie Jean Langner. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, two great-nieces and two great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Beatrice Will; his paternal grandparents, Christ and Erna Rude; his aunt, Ruth Rude; and his cousin, Julie Gunderson. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for immediate family. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
