POYNETTE — Todd Allen Bergholz of Poynette passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on March 22, 2020, at the age of 56.
Born July 20, 1963, to Gerald and Kathleen, Todd grew up in the Rockdale and Cambridge area with his two brothers, Kevin and Brent.
Married to his wife, Teresa Edwardson, on one of the hottest days of the year in August of 1992, they raised two children, Bethany and Hayden.
Todd was happiest spending time with his friends and family, and enjoyed playing cards, golfing and fishing for the elusive Muskie.
Todd is survived by his wife, Teresa; two children, Bethany and Hayden; mother, Kathleen; brothers, Kevin and Brent; in-laws, nieces and nephew; and his best friend, David Korth.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
