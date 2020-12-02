May 23, 1965 - December 1, 2020
Watertown, WI - Todd D. Gimmel, 55, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Todd was born on May 23, 1965 in Oconomowoc, the son of Dennis and Shirley (Jaeckel) Gimmel. He married Debbie Schreiner on December 31, 2005 in Door County and the couple enjoyed 18 years of marriage. He was a graduate of St. Matthew's Lutheran Grade School and Lakeside Lutheran High School. He worked as a parts manager at John Paul's-Buick GMC for almost 30 years- having perfect attendance. Todd was an avid sports fan; he was especially a Wisconsin Badgers fan. He enjoyed "Sunday Junkets" aka visiting dive bars and meeting new friends, and thoroughly loved making SPAM sandwiches. Todd had a heart of gold, he was loved by so many, and above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Todd is survived by his wife Debbie, children: MaKenna Gimmel; Michelle (Steven) Langford; Nathan (Jen) Schreiner; Troy (Molly Wierschke) Schreiner; and Zach (Stephanie) Schreiner. 8 grandchildren: Sofia; Evan; Emry; Rider; Parker; Leah; Teagan; and Adeline. Parents Dennis and Shirley Gimmel, Brother Troy Gimmel and sister Tami (Scott) Zimmerman, and his dog Buckie. He is also survived by a number of nephews, other relatives, and many many friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law Ruby Shilts, grandparents: Raymond and Verdie Gimmel, Vilas and Myrtle Jaeckel, and Uncle Duane Gimmel.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Church with Pastor Anthony Schultz and Pastor Justin Cloute presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
