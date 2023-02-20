Lake Mills, WI - Todd J. Yandre, 61, Lake Mills, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, following an apparent heart attack.
He was born on October 6, 1961, in Fort Atkinson, the son of the late James and Bernice (Powell) Yandre.
In 1980 he graduated from the Lake Mills High School and later earned his degree in Emergency Management with an emphasis in Fire Safety from Lakeshore Technical College.
Todd married his high school sweetheart, the former Monica Best, on July 9, 1983, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Lake Mills.
He was an active member of the Lake Mills Fire Department since 1981, transitioning to full time firefighter in 1995. He became chief of the department in 2019.
Todd had a great love of family and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters.
He was meticulous with his lawn work in his spare time and also coached his daughter's basketball team and the Lake Mills High School football team for several years.
Todd was a cherished husband of nearly 40 years to Monica; devoted father to Jordan Yandre of Waukesha and Catherine (Peter) Schmitt of Oconomowoc; loving "Papa" to Cora, Bryn, and Zoey Schmitt; caring brother to Mark Yandre and Tammie (Eric) Garman, all of Lake Mills; and loyal friend to many fellow firemen and extended family of the community.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Lake Mills Elementary School gymnasium, 155 E. Pine St., Lake Mills, WI 53551.
Friends may call to pay their respects from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Lake Mills Elementary School gymnasium and also after 12 noon on Sunday at the school until the time of service.
Todd was passionate about educating and mentoring future firefighters. If desired, memorials would be appreciated to establish a scholarship in Todd's memory. Checks for the memorial scholarship should be made out to Lake Mills Area Community Foundation.
