July 30, 2021
Louisville, KY - Toni Dawn Pauline, age 34, of Louisville, KY, formerly Fort Atkinson, WI, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2021, after a determined and courageous lifelong battle with Cystic Fibrosis, with her husband and mother by her side.
Toni was born February 22, 1987, in Fort Atkinson, WI, to David and Debra (Hupke) Pauline. She was diagnosed shortly after birth with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and we were told she probably wouldn't live to her teens...Toni proved them all wrong. She was a fighter from day one, with a zest for life. She will be remembered for her amazing spirit, bravery, strong will, faith and her amazing smile that would light up a room. She lived her life to the fullest, in full color, and was truly an inspiration to everyone she met.
She graduated Lakeside Lutheran High School in 2005 and Madison College in 2010 & 2015.
In March of 2008 Toni's health declined due to the CF, but by the grace of God, she was given another chance at life through organ donation, and the gift of a bilateral lung transplant. She never took that gift for granted and was able to enjoy an additional 13+ years with her family.
On February 20, 2012, she married the love of her life, Philip Rodriguez, in the eyes of God. Together they enjoyed attending Medieval Times events, Mardi Gras, The Kentucky Derby, and anything Harry Potter. Toni also loved the Minions and Harleys (just like her daddy) and traveling anywhere with Philip to see the country. She very much loved her family game nights, euchre games with the in-laws and spoiling her nieces and nephews.
In recent years, Toni fulfilled a lifelong dream of being a momma, as she and Philip had become foster parents to two beautiful little girls, who quickly became their whole world.
Toni is survived by her husband, Philip Rodriguez; foster children JJ & BB; her mother, Debra (DuWayne) Metzker; sisters, Tami (Anthony) Hill and Savanna Young, step-sister, Amber (Shane) Motley and step-brother, Ryan (Holly Hansen) Metzker; mother & father-in-law Melissa and Michael Rodriguez; sister-in-law Rachel Rodriguez; her maternal grandfather, Dave Hupke; nieces, nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins and her "Lakeside Girls" whom she loved like family. She was preceded in death by her father, David Pauline, maternal grandmother, Donna Speer, and her paternal grandparents.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Avenue, Fort Atkinson, from 2:00 pm until the time of the service at 4:00 pm. Burial will be at Union Cemetery on Cemetery Rd. (off Hwy J), Fort Atkinson, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Philip Rodriguez, to assist with funeral expenses, or they can be made directly to the CF Foundation in Toni's honor.
Also, in honor/memory of Toni, please consider becoming an Organ/Tissue donor. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
