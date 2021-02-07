May 21, 1940 - February 5, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Tonya F. Taylor, 80 of Jefferson, died peacefully on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Alden Estates of Jefferson with her family at her bedside.
Tonya was born on May 21, 1940 in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of Henry and Mildred (Olson) Sickler. She was a 1958 graduate of Goodrich High in Fond Du Lac, WI. She married Robert Taylor at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson during the mid-1970's, and the couple enjoyed a number of years together until his sudden death in 1982. Tonya worked as a CNA at the Fort hospital for more than 10 years and later at Countryside, now Alden Estates. She loved working on puzzles and listening to country and western music. Tonya enjoyed spending time with her friends, especially taking bus trips to the casino. She loved all animals and appreciated being outside, enjoying her flowers and relaxing in God's creation. Tonya was an active member of St. Mark's for many years and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by: her children Vicky (Brian) Monogue of Jefferson, Tammy (Dr. Victor Moreno) King of St. Francis, Denise Loeber of Eagle, and James Schmitz of Sun Prairie; 11 grandchildren Shane (Jenilee), Brett, Lisa (Mark), Josh (Sean), Tyler, Kait (Dan), Nolan, Briahna, Shayla, Zach, and Joshua; 7 great-grandchildren Austin, Dezmond, Jadyn, Payton, Briar, Silas and Rowan. Tonya is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother George Sickler, and son-in-law Jon Loeber.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Tonya will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery following the funeral service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
