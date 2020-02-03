Tracy Campbell

WHITEWATER — Tracy F. Campbell, 55, of Whitewater, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Fort Atkinson Health Care Center.
Tracy was born on March 15, 1964, in Lake Geneva, the daughter of Lawrence Richmond and Margaret (Cervantes) Marcuson.
Tracy enjoyed bowling in leagues and playing softball, but she loved her grandchildren more than life itself.
Tracy is survived by her daughters, Amanda (Patrick Cromwell) Pete and Caitlin Rieck, both of Whitewater; grandchildren, Tristin and Riley Pete and Charlotte Lou Diehl; stepgrandchildren, Seaira, Carina and Calila Cromwell; father, Lawrence (Rosemary Blank) Richmond; brothers, Larry (Heather) Richmond and Craig (Theresa) Richmond; sisters, Marilyn (David) Kuester and Zena Whyte; stepbrothers, Todd and Troy Blank; stepsisters, Tammy Nicholson and Rhonda Hamburg; husband, Steve Campbell; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Margaret (Don) Marcuson; sister-in-law, Linda Richmond; cousin, Oscar Long; and uncles, Louis and John Cervantes and Paul Padilla.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St, Fort Atkinson.
Memorials may be made to the family.
A special thank you to Linda Eppers for everything you have done to keep mom with us for as long as she was.
