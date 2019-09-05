MADISON — Tracy J. Pellmann, 55, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Tracy was born on March 16, 1964, in Elkhorn, the son of Lyle and Katherine (Draskovich) Pellmann.
Tracy grew up in rural Wisconsin and graduated from Jefferson High School.
Tracy was a man’s man. He showed his ability to work as a young man and this trait remained with him throughout his life. He worked for his neighbor growing up and would have various jobs throughout his life.
Tracy was skilled with his hands in a few different ways. Whether it was equipment, cars or carpentry, Tracy knew how things worked and could fix them. His most recent job was as a repairman and carpenter in the construction field.
For leisure, he enjoyed cars and visiting with friends. He will be missed by his family.
Tracy is survived by his son, Franklin (Spike) Delano Powers; and his nine siblings, Inez Gunter, Barbara Magrosky, Charlotte Kutz, Dale (Connie) Pellmann, Janice (Lee) Kampstad, Lee (Linda) Pellmann, Scott Pellmann, Jerry (Carolyn) Pellmann and Pamela Schroedl. He also is survived by a number of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Lyle Pellmann Jr., Lois Henze and Patty Ann in infancy.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Rome/Sullivan on Saturday, Sept. 7, with the Rev. Michael Mannisto presiding.
Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Gibson Family Funeral Home is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit:
