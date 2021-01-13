January 9, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Troy Rohland, 32, Fort Atkinson, beloved son of Steve Rohland and Laura Anderson (Eric Brooks), passed away at home on January 9, 2021.
Troy was born on March 29, 1988 in Fort Atkinson, WI. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 2006. Troy loved music, his animals; Layla and Bo, and his family. His kind heart and gentle soul was a joy to all who knew him. He would do anything for the people he cared about. He was funny, smart, kind and loving. He was one of a kind.
He is survived by his parents, siblings; Michelle (Chris) Van Keuren, Jared Rohland; step-sisters Kari (Chris) Pahl, Erica (Martin) Spicer, Carissa Brooks, and Kaitlyn Brooks; grandmother Sharon Anderson; nieces and nephews Wesley and Vada Van Keuren, and Reef and Skip Spicer; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert Anderson and Otto and Agnes Rohland.
Due to Covid, no service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all be safe. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Troy's love of animals, donations to the Jefferson County Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
