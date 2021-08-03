June 19, 1983 - July 28, 2021
Green Bay, WI - Tyson Steinke, age 38, unexpectedly passed away peacefully at his home in Green Bay, WI, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Tyson was born June 19, 1983, in Madison, WI, to Jerry and Linda (Meyer) Steinke. Growing up he was the apple of his parents eye and his sister, Natalie's treasured little brother. He grew up very active in sports and spending time outdoors, graduating from Fort Atkinson High School in 2002.
He was a very determined and driven individual, starting his career on the pipeline at the young age of 18.
Marrying the love of his life, Elizabeth Lindstrom on December 19, 2015, Tyson was also blessed into marriage with three wonderful children, Lucy, Alexa, and Oliver, whom he adored.
Tyson was a proud, loyal foreman of the Michaels pipeline, and fulfilled duties as an inspector. He took great pride in his work and treated his coworkers like family.
His joy was spending time with his wife, kids, and family. He was very proud of and loved watching his children play soccer, volleyball, and baseball. As a family, they also loved traveling to the Caribbean and spending time by the water here at home.
Tyson was a faithful man that was a source of strength to his family and friends. Most will remember his smile and determination to live his best life, while encouraging others along the way. His other favorite pastimes were playing with the family dogs, Nala and Raja, playing golf, hunting, biking, being outdoors, and "wheeling and dealing" on Marketplace. His nieces Gwendalyn and Everly held a special place in his heart. He will be missed dearly, yet his legacy will live on in all he touched.
Tyson is survived by his wife, Liz; children, Lucy (18), Alexa (16) and Oliver (11), his loving parents; mother, Linda (Buck) Hein; father, Gerald (Charla) Steinke; sister, Natalie (George) Krause; nieces, Gwendalyn and Everly Krause.
He is further survived by his aunts and uncles, Judy and Leo Widenfeld (cousins, Wendy, Jill and Paul), Ronald and Patti Steinke (cousin, Adam), Nancy and Al Istvanedk (cousins, Betsy and Andy), and Gary and Debbie Meyer (cousins, Carisa and Casey); and mother-in-law, Georgianna Baenen; and many, many friends.
Tyson was preceded in death by his grandparents, Loren and Silvia Steinke and Clarence and LaVern Meyer.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1951 West, 1951 Bond Street. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. Dinner is to follow and a lantern release will take place at 8:00 p.m. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
