Mr. Verdal Anderson’s eye was on Jesus as he left this world behind and was received into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Friday, the 5th of June, 2020.
He was born March 10, 1930, in Pine Creek, to Elmer and Myrtle (Bue) Anderson.
He attended Taylor High School as a young man until he signed up for military service. Verdal was a star member of the basketball team.
He married the love of his life, Hilma “Christy” Irene Christianson, on July 7, 1951, at Blair Lutheran Church.
Verdal was of Norwegian descent and an active member of East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. He served in various capacities during his lifetime.
He trained at Patton Field Aircraft Mechanic School, Drew, Japan, to become an airplane engine mechanic. He was transferred to Camp Carson ARPC, Denver, Colo., with an Honourable Armed Forces separation on May 9, 1952.
Verdal received an Army of Occupation Medal (Japan); Korean Presidential Unit Citation; Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Campaign Stars; United Nations Service Medal, and an Air Medal with three Clusters decorations.
Following his service, he answered a newspaper ad for a farmhand job at Nob Hill Farm in Fort Atkinson, which he later bought and it became the family homestead.
Verdal was employed by the Air National Guard of Wisconsin at Truax Field in Madison as an airplane engine mechanic, flight line crew chief and a member of the Air Force Reserves.
He received special recognition awards for his “inventions” that contributed to the improvement of jet ejection seats. He received decorations, medals, badges and commendations.
He received the National Defense Service Medal, Longevity Service Award Ribbon, Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Simultaneously, Verdal enjoyed working the homestead farm, raising kids, hogs and field crops.
Upon retiring from military life, he was employed by Kundert Enterprises of Fort Atkinson as a mechanic of farm equipment. He had a great time driving tractors, planting and harvesting corn for more than 12 years.
Verdal enjoyed Thanksgiving with family, deer hunting, fishing, dancing and listening to old-time polka music, homemade jams and Biblical prophecy. Jesus was his portion, and his prayer bank overflowed.
He loved and adored his grandchildren.
Verdal is survived by his children, Vione (Tim) Lightfield of East Troy, Jody Anderson of New Zealand, Kevin (Lynn) Anderson of Fort Atkinson, Kirk Anderson of Fort Atkinson and Nedra (Jim) Lemke of Fort Atkinson; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy Hulett.
Verdal was preceded in death by his wife, Christy, whom he loved dearly for 68 years; his parents; twin siblings, Diane Johnson and Duane Anderson; and beloved grandson, Patrick Scott Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, with the Rev. Brenda Lovick officiating.
Graveside services with military rites will be at 3 p.m. in the East Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Christiana.
Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the services. The family is requesting that guests attending services bring and wear their own facemasks.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
