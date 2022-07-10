Jefferson, WI - Verle V. Streng, 96 of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson.
Verle was born September 18, 1925, in Loyal, WI, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Flaherty) Duell. On January 20, 1954, she married Floyd Streng Sr. in Jefferson and the couple spent 48 years together until his death in 2002. In her spare time, Verle began working as a crossing guard in Jefferson in front of East Elementary when her sons began school and there was no one to help them cross the busy highway, and she stayed with the job for over 27 years. Verle was matter of fact person who was tenacious and independent. She never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone she crossed paths with. Verle loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spent as much time with them as she could.
Verle is survived by: her sons Brian (Thao Nguyen) Speich of Houston, TX, and Floyd "Skip" (Barbra) Streng Jr. of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Allan (Michelle) Streng, Brandon (Aleah) Streng, Sherry Nguyen, Lan Nguyen, Tony Speich, Quinn Speich, Kimberly Speich, Vince Nguyen; great-grandchildren Taylor, Samantha, Gideon, Lochlyn and 14 more great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Verle is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband Floyd Streng in 2002; siblings Merlin Duell, Kenneth Duell, Dorthy Smith, and Adelbert Duell.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Reena Senior Living and Rainbow Hospice Care of Jefferson for the care provided.
A Funeral Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson. Verle will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery following the visitation.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
