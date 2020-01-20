Vernon W. Wolff, 83, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 9, 1936, in Waterloo, the son of the late Walter and Ida (Bergholtz) Wolff.
Vernon was united in marriage to Melody Brunk on Dec. 15, 1968.
He had been employed by the City of Lake Mills and later with Valley Sanitation.
He was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Vernon enjoyed going to tractor shows, and spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Melody of Johnson Creek; two children, Tammy (Al Spoehr) Stendel of Jefferson and Jon (Santana) Wolff of Waterloo; three granddaughters, Morgan (Josh Punsel) Stendel, Emily Stendel and Natalie Stendel; other relatives and friends.
He also was preceded in death by five brothers, Edgar, Arnold, Ernest, Clarence and Stanley; and two sisters, Helen Asherin and Margaret Schutz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Friends may call on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Claussen Funeral Home, and also on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will be in Kroghville Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church or to Rainbow Hospice.
Special thank you to Rainbow Hospice for their care.
