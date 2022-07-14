Cambridge, WI - Vicki Jean Ward passed on peacefully and comfortably on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, at the age of 74, surrounded by family members present, in person, and by phone. She took her final breaths while listening to her favorite songs by Rod Stewart.
Vicki was born on December 22, 1947, to Howard and Ruth (Peurner) Ward in Fort Atkinson. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1966. She lived her early years in Fort Atkinson, Oconomowoc, and Madison. Vicki returned to the area and settled in Cambridge 32 years ago, where she enjoyed living amongst the Pines in Lake Ripley Court. She enjoyed her work at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, EMMCA, and Lake Ripley Inn.
Vicki adored her friends and family, and held them near and dear to her heart, with much reverence for those whom she had lost along the way. She was known for her love of music, dancing, animals, a good strong cup of coffee, and being a free spirit - always remaining positive.
Vicki is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth (Peurner) Ward, father, Howard Ward, brother Alan Ward, infant Sister Debra Lyn, maternal grandparents, Vernon and Aleta Peurner, and paternal grandparents, Charles Ward and Ethel McKeand.
She is survived in death by her daughters, Melissa Draugsvold of Rockaway Beach, NY, Jessica Draugsvold of Madison, WI, granddaughters, Tiana and Ava, great grandson, Amiri, aunts, Carol Lee of Fayetteville, GA, and Helen Hill of Three Rivers, MI, her dear cousins, Linda Karow of Fort Atkinson and Chris Dunlap of Milwaukee, and lastly, her beloved cats, Hoyty and Dude.
Vicki will forever live on and be celebrated by her loved ones. We invite you to join us to Celebrate her Life on July 24, 2022, from 2-8pm at Lake Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road in Cambridge.
In lieu of flowers, Vicki's family asks that donations be made in her name to the Humane Society of Jefferson County www.hsjc-wis.com
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
