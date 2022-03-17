Colorado Springs, CO - Go-go dancer, artist, actress, reader of quantum physics and science fiction, lover of plants and Pikes Peak and community volunteer, Vickie Ann (Greene) Urban passed away on February 24, 2022. Vickie was born to parents George and Marble Greene in Jefferson City, Missouri on April 10, 1947. Her mother passed away shortly after, and Vickie was raised by relatives in Missouri, Illinois, and Nebraska. In 1968, she moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she met her first husband Charles (Chuck) Butts. They married in Colorado Springs in the summer of '69 and moved to San Rafael, California, where they had their two daughters, Tamara and Stacie. Vickie and Chuck ultimately made the decision to raise their children in Chuck's hometown of Jefferson, Wisconsin, where Vickie lived until Chuck's death in 1991. In addition to operating the Jefferson County Humane Society with Chuck for many years, Vickie was very active in the local schools, arts, and theater and raised several foster children, including Kathy Zweig and Theresa White. Vickie then moved to Ashland, Missouri, and eventually back to Colorado Springs in 1992. There, she met current husband, Jerry Urban, and his two grown sons, Jay and Jason. With Jerry, Vickie traveled to the BVIs, sailed in Pueblo, and became very involved in Jerry's hobby of traveling the state to race vintage formula cars. Vickie was also a member of the Pikes Peak Watercolor Society, participated in community theater with Star Bar Players, and (in her later years) was active in the Villa Sierra Condos community.
Vickie is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Chuck Butts; siblings, Jerry Greene and Wanda Sapp; stepson, Jay Urban; and grandson, Nic Urban. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Urban; daughters, Tamara (Kirk) Moore and Stacie (Davis) Gollata; stepson, Jason Urban; foster daughters, Kathy Zweig and Theresa White; and grandchildren: Jordan, Vanessa, Coleridge, Jonah, Nevaeh, and Hailey.
The family is hosting a Celebration of Life/Birthday Party for Vickie on April 10, 2022 at The Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, 122 E. Kiowa Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 with drop-ins welcome anytime between 2:00pm and 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be directed to the Jefferson County Humane Society, Jefferson, WI, or to your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.