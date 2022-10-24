Jefferson, WI - Vickie J. Miller, 72, of Jefferson, WI passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Jefferson Memory Care with her loving family by her side.
Vickie was born on June 14, 1950 in Oconto Falls, WI the daughter of Victor and Claudine (Umentum) Peterson. She grew up in Gillett, WI and married Allan Miller. Vickie was blessed with six loving children, Scott, Jean, Susan, Gary, Jennifer, and Lisa. Vickie and Allan would later divorce. Vickie worked in a few different capacities during her life but her favorite was working as a prep-cook in the restaurant industry. She was a long-time resident of Mercer, WI and she enjoyed the activities that the community had to offer. The most important thing in Vickie's life was her family. She loved her children dearly and she was a very proud grandma and great-grandma. She had a quiet and humble personality. Vickie put the needs of her family before her own and was always willing to help a family member or neighbor in need. She will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by: her 6 children, Scott (Erin) Miller of Wakefield, MI, Jean Schroedl of Jefferson, WI, Susan (Dwayne Eden) Miller of Mauston, WI, Gary (Sunshine) Miller of Tomah, WI, Jennifer Novak-Miller of New Lisbon, WI, and Lisa (Michael) LeMaster of Jefferson, WI; her 20 loving grandchildren; 19 dear great-grandchildren; her 3 siblings, Danny (Marie) Peterson of San Franscisco, CA, Barbara (Kurt Spaeth) Jaeckel of Rubicon, WI, and Richie (Sue) Peterson of Gillett, WI; and the father of her children, Allan Miller of New Lisbon, WI. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, her sisters, Judy Peterson and Gloria Severson, and three siblings during childhood.
Per Vickie's wishes, no formal services will be held.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Jefferson Memory Care, St. Croix Hospice, and Care Wisconsin for the wonderful care they provided Vickie.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral of Jefferson, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit Olsen-Gibson.com
