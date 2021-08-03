November 12, 1921 - July 28, 2021
Winter, WI - Vida Irene Greene, age 99, passed away on July 28, 2021 at Hayward Health Services.
Vida was born November 12, 1921 in Williamsburg, VA, the daughter of W. Frank and Susan (Mepham) Wright.
At age 12 Vida moved with her family to Fishtrap Township in Sawyer County, WI where she graduated in 1939 from high school in Winter, WI.
While working at the Moose Lake store, Vida met local boy Russell Greene. They were married by the Justice of the Peace in Round Lake Township on February 7, 1942. They started a family that would grow to include three boys.
By October Russell was called to military duty and Vida moved to Fort Atkinson, WI to be near a sister. She worked at Moe Brothers Manufacturing Company jigging bomb fins and crates for the WWII war effort.
Following the war, Vida and Russell moved back to Moose Lake but returned to Fort Atkinson in 1952. Vida worked again at Moe Brothers Manufacturing and then Thomas Industries. She was later employed at the A&P Company and then started working at Creamery Package Co. in Fort Atkinson which later became APV Crepaco located in Lake Mills, WI. Vida was a supervisor of data entry until her retirement in 1987.
After Russell passed away in 1979 Vida remained in the Fort Atkinson and Lake Mills area until 2013 when she returned to Winter, WI to live with her son and daughter-in-law.
Vida had a strong sense of family and always put family first. Nothing made her happier than having those she loved around her.
She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, knitting, crocheting, vegetable gardening, canning, skiing, and dancing. She made the best potato rolls known as 'turtles' in the family.
Vida was survived by sons, James Greene if Hayward, WI, Lawn "John" (Shelley) Greene of Fort Atkinson, WI; daughter-in-law, Linda Greene of Winter, WI; three granddaughters, three great grandsons, one great granddaughter, two great great grandsons, and one great great granddaughter plus many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell; son, Wayne; three brothers and two sisters.
A funeral service will be held for Vida at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11th, at the Hayward Funeral Home with Pastor Nathan Radtke. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Russell in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
