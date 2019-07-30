JEFFERSON — Vincent Frank Licari, 88, of Jefferson, passed away July 28, 2019, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek after a brief illness.
He was born Jan. 29, 1931, in Rockford, Ill., to Mary Peloso and James Licari.
Vincent attended St. Thomas Catholic School and was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Rockford, Ill.
He worked alongside his father as a barber at Marsala Barber Shop at 1014 S. Main St. in Rockford for more than 20 years. During his childhood and early adult years, he resided in a quaint apartment above the barbershop.
He also was a member of St. Ambrogio Society on Montague Street in Rockford.
Vincent enjoyed betting on horses, working outdoors, gardening, and loved to banter humorously back and forth with friends and family. Almost always, everywhere he went he seemed to encounter someone he knew.
He is survived by his wife, Myrtle LaVasser-Licari of Jefferson; children, Mary (Michael) Angileri of Roscoe, Ill., Vincent Licari of Machesney Park, Ill., and Christina (Christopher) Knepler of Sherman, Ill.; his brother, Frank (Marion) Licari of Loves Park, Ill.; grandchildren, Paul (Julie) Angileri, Marisa (Steve) Sforza, Krista Angileri, Michael Keith Angileri, Skylar Friedman and Aidyn Freidman; great-grandchildren, Piper and Macy Angileri, Tristan and Adrian Sforza; stepchildren, David (Laura) Quale of Evansville, Daniel (Hege) Quale of Oppdahl, Norway, and Jodi (Tim) Neve of Onalaska; stepgrandchildren, Cheryl (Ryan) Kruger, Rachel (Kris) Vergenz, Annette Quale, Kevin (Haley) Quale, Christopher Quale, Alexander Quale, Isabella Quale, Lauren Knepler, Dominic Knepler and Sam Knepler; stepgreat-grandchildren, Arianna Quale, Emma Quale, Sydney Quale and Benton Ferguson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Loretta and Sharon; his son, John Licari; and nephew, James Licari.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Jeanette Thorp officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to thank Fort Memorial Hospital, especially Dr. Klenske, Maria, Sarah, Amelia, Signa, Melissa, Taylor and Zane. They also would like to thank the staff at Rainbow Hospice.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory.
