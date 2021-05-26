Viola L. (Weissenfluh) "Cupid" Olson

April 16, 1929 - May 22, 2021
London, WI - Viola "Cupid" L. Olson, 92, formerly of London, died on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Center in Janesville.
She was born on April 16, 1929, the daughter of the late Alexander and Alma (Moor) Weissenfluh.
Viola was married to Roger Olson in October 1946. They shared 40 years together before his death in 1987.
Survivors include her three daughters, Cynthia Woodward, Deborah (Steven) Brynd, Regina Cox; three grandchildren, Tracy (Mario) Ibarra, Shelley (Daniel) Brummel, Amy Brynd; four great grandchildren; one sister, Fritzie McFarlane; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her brother, John Weissenfluh and her son, Michael J. Olson.
Family Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Kroghville Cemetery in Lake Mills.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Agrace Hospice of Janesville or the Jefferson County Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.