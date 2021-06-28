Virgil A. Walters

May 18, 1929 - June 25, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Virgil Adolph Walters, 92 of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2021, at Sunset Ridge in Jefferson.
He was born on May 18, 1929, in Tomah WI, the son of Adolph and Thresa (Mausolf) Walters. Later, he attended school in Johnson Creek. Virgil's hospitality skills were first showcased as the owner of Shorecrest in Jefferson. Later, these skills were displayed as a lead bartender at the Fireside. Waitresses and frequent customers alike were known to wait specifically for him to make their requested drinks. Virgil was a born sportsman. He traveled out West for many years for his hunting excursions. He was an avid-accomplished trap shooter. When he was not working you would find him loading his shells. Thereafter, you would see him at the shooting stations during many competitions saying "pull". Over the years, he accumulated too many to count individual and team awards and trophies. He was employed at the Fireside for 41 years where he exemplified service excellence before retiring. He was also employed at General Motors, in Janesville on the Truck and Bus Group for 37 years before retiring. Virgil was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek. He was a lifelong member of the 127th Infantry Company L, National Guards.
Survivors include: his children Jeff of Port Arthur TX, Sandra (Jeff) of Pewaukee, Michael of Johnson Creek, Randy (Carol) of Janesville, Gary of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother Vern of Georgia, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Caroline, sister Joyce, sister-in-law Joy, daughter-in- law Wanda, and nephew Steve.
Per Virgil's request a private funeral will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson. He will be laid to rest at Brookside Cemetery in Millston WI.
Family wishes to thank all the staff for providing compassionate care, and for making the last 2 years at Sunset Ridge his comfortable home. In addition, thank you to the staff at St. Croix Hospice for the supportive, compassionate care they provided.
Rest in peace Dad.
