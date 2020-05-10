WHITEWATER — Virginia “Bunny” L. Randall, 87, of Whitewater, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Our House Memory Care of Whitewater.
Bunny was born on April 4, 1933, in Mauston, the daughter of Louis and Mary (Wurba) Vasilas.
On May 15, 1978, she married Charles Randall in Pine Ridge, S.D. The couple enjoyed just five years of marriage until his death in 1983.
Bunny was a home care worker and was employed at various companies over the years.
She was a simple lady who loved to read.
Bunny had a deep devotion to her Catholic faith and was very religious. She will be missed by those who knew her.
She is survived by two daughters, two sons, her 12 grandchildren, other family members and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her parents and a son.
With respect to Bunny’s wishes, no formal funeral service will be held.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson is caring for the family.
