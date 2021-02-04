December 23, 1934 - February 1, 2021
Madison, WI - Virginia G. "Gray" Probst, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. She was born on Dec. 23, 1934, in Suffolk, Va., the daughter of Henry "Austin" and Alethea "Maggie" (Paramore) Parvin. She grew up in Virginia and moved to Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Alexander "Al" Probst, on Dec. 23, 1972.
Virginia was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time on the farm in Cambridge. Over the years, she loved canning and provided enough food that her family enjoyed for years. She and Alexander enjoyed their role as foster parents for many years. Virginia enjoyed debating politics, traveling, playing board games and cards, had a great sense of humor and loved all her dogs.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 48 years, Alexander "Al" Probst; daughter, Wendy (Mark) Papenfuss; three granddaughters, Tiffany (Jason) Lord, Morgan (Sergio Lizarraga) Papenfuss and Nicole Probst; four grandsons, Rob (Samantha) Walters, Jason (Kelly) Wehausen, Seth Behm and Tyler (Kayla Sipple) Papenfuss; great-grandchildren, William, Charolette and Emma Walters and Khaliya and Hunter Wehausen; foster daughters, Becky (Kendall) Whitman, Anitra Bradford, Rochae Spohn and Sharon Schwen; and two sisters, Joyce Fisher and Alice "Faye" Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherri Lewis; son, James Richard Probst; parents; sister, Dorothy "Dot" Combs; and three brothers, Joseph "Rudy", Charles "Dick" and Henry "Jimmy" Parvin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.
Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society or to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.