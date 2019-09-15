Virginia “Ginny” L. Wheeler, 91, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Dycora Transitional Living in Fort Atkinson.
Virginia was born on March 11, 1928, in Janesville, Wisconsin, to Earl and Nancy (Lawrence) Simmons. She married Eugene Wheeler on Oct. 30, 1948.
Virginia was very active as a Girl Scout leader and she enjoyed playing cards. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Fort Atkinson.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Eugene; daughter, Nancy Wheeler, Fort Atkinson; daughter-in-law, Pam Wheeler, Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Melissa (Scott Hoerth) Wheeler, Somer (Josh) Majewski, and Jenni (Brendan Collins) Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Wheeler, Iliana Hoerth, Sunny and Joey Majewski; sister-in-law MaryAnn Simmons.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Wheeler; sisters, Dorothy, Hazel and Marlene; and brothers, Carl and Earl.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI, 53538. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice or First United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dycora and Rainbow Hospice Care for their loving care.
