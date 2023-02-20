Virginia M. (Beaudoin) Fries

Watertown, WI - Virginia "Ginny" M. Fries, 97, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
A funeral service will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Carina Schiltz officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Virginia May Beaudoin was born on January 9, 1926 in Watertown to Charles and Florence (Schroeder) Beaudoin. Virginia was married to Frank Fries. He preceded her in death in 2010. She worked at Durant in Watertown for many years as well as Kern's and Kline's clothing stores.
Ginny was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown and was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved Werther's Original Creamy Caramel filled candy and was an excellent cook.
She is survived by her son, Scott (Karen) Fries of Fort Atkinson; two daughters: Sheri (Dave) Weber of Watertown, Kelly (Scott) Buss of Reeseville; grandchildren: Todd Fries, Jodi (Eric) Wipperfurth, Jamie (Shane) Levake, Jenny (Kelly) Kwapil, Jeffery Weber, Joe (Lindsey) Weber, Jason (Amanda) Bartz, Christopher (Jessica) Bartz, Justin Bartz, Kristi (Ben) Fidge; step-grandchildren: Savannah (Andrew) Perschke, Steven Buss; 31 great-grandchildren; four great-great-granddaughters; four siblings: Charlotte Butler of Milwaukee, Don (Arlene) Beaudoin of Jefferson, Kathleen Braunschweig of Watertown, Richard "Dick" Beaudoin of OR; other relatives and friends.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank; two brothers: Russell Beaudoin, Doug Beaudoin; two sisters: Rosalie Wolf-Colletti, Lois Bloedorn.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Fries as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
