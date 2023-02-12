Virginia M. (Whalen) Shorey

Fort Atkinson, WI - Virginia (Whalen) Shorey died peacefully in her home on February 10, 2023 at the age of 97. She was born to Bill and Marie (Sennett) Whalen on September 19,1925.
She grew up in Janesville where she attended St. Mary's Catholic grade school and graduated from Janesville High School in 1943. She went on to Milton College where she graduated in 1947 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She did her student teaching at Milton Union High School where she met Bob Shorey who was on the faculty.
They were married on April 24, 1948. In 1949 they moved to Lake Mills where Bob was the high school principal. They moved to Fort Atkinson in 1958 when Bob was appointed a District Agent for the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company.
Bob died in 1984 leaving her a widow for the past 38 years.
Virginia devoted her life to her family and her faith. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. On her mailbox hung a sign saying (A Wee Bit of Ireland) with the Irish flag flying above.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Connelly of Lake Geneva and her son Bill {Nancy) of Jefferson. Four Grandchildren Katie {Mike} Luckraft of Lakeville. MN. PJ {Jaci} Connelly of Greenville, NC. Sarah {Trent} Lange of Madison, WI and Anna {Atit} Desai of Middleton and 7 great grandchildren. Asher and Zeke Lange, Mary Kate and Caroline Connelly, Aria Desai and Landon and Teagan Luckraft.
She was predeceased by her parents and son-in-law, Pat Connelly.
Private family Mass along with private family burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic church in Fort Atkinson.
Memorials in Virginia's name may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic church or to the Humane Society of Jefferson.
