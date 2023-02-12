Virginia M. (Whalen) Shorey

September 19, 1925 - February 10, 2023

Fort Atkinson, WI - Virginia (Whalen) Shorey died peacefully in her home on February 10, 2023 at the age of 97. She was born to Bill and Marie (Sennett) Whalen on September 19,1925.

